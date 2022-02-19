Exhibition showcasing finest of Kashmir Handicrafts inaugurated at Gulmarg

Gulmarg: Beginning today, Gulmarg will play host to a “craft mela”, a unique handicraft exhibition showcasing the exquisite art and craft of Kashmir.
The exhibition has been put together jointly by the office of Development Commissioner Handlooms Government of India and the Directorate of Handicrafts & Handlooms Kashmir
The Director Handicrafts and Handlooms Kashmir Mahmood Ahmad Shah inaugurated the exhibition in presence of the officers of the Tourism Department, Gulmarg Development Authority and J&K Cable Car project.
Speaking on the occasion the Director H&H Kashmir expressed that the Exhibition will give artisans a suitable marketing platform to sell their beautiful products directly to the buyers and further will give the tourists visiting Gulmarg an opportunity to get a glimpse of the rich art and craft of Kashmir.
The Director expressed that this exhibition will appeal to the connoisseur and the consumer alike as our skilled artisans have been giving creative expression to their rich folklore through this medium from centuries.
The special attraction of the ongoing exhibition that is attracting the visitors is the live demonstration of the various crafts including spinning and Kani.
The 5-day exhibition will showcase the finest crafts from Kashmir including Pashmina, Kani and other crafts.
Gulmarg Exhibition is the first physical exhibition of the year 2022 that has been organized by the Department of H&H Kashmir within the UT this year.