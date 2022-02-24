Export registration goes up by 173% in J&K: Govt

IEC is a key business identification number that is mandatory for exports or imports. Further, the number of issued IEC in Jammu and Kashmir has increased from 204 new registrations in 2020 to 557 in 2021.

As per data, a total of 2863 IEC registrations have been done to date in Jammu and Kashmir. Also, the value of Exports in the UT over the last five years has increased from US$ 124.47 million to US$ 159.64 million.

This was one of the prioritized initiatives of JKTPO under the aegis of the Department of Industries and Commerce for Export Promotion in the UT. As per the vision of ‘District as Export Hub’ of the Government of India, JKTPO in collaboration with DGFT has organized various registration drives, training cum capacity building workshops for strengthening the Export scenario of J&K.