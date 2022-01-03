Facing huge losses, fruit growers hold protests against ‘illegal’ import of Iranian apples

Sopore: As the dumping of Iranian apples into Indian markets have eaten the market share of Kashmiri fruit leading to losses for farmers, Kashmir-based fruit growers and traders today staged protests in the Sopore area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district seeking an immediate ban on Iranian apples in India.

The protesting traders while raising slogans against the authorities said that duty-free Iranian apple has devastated the indigenous Kashmiri apple trade.