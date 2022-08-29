FastBeetle Opens Excess Baggage Kiosk At Srinagar Airport

Srinagar based logistics company, FastBeetle, with hubs in different regions of Jammu and Kashmir, is opening an excess baggage counter at the Sheikh Ul Alam International Airport.
“To celebrate the new benchmark in extension of Fastbeetle, Kuldeep Singh, Director Srinagar International Airport, the chief guest, inaugurated the first of its kind Kashmiri delivery brand. Other senior members of the airport authority were also present,” a statement issued to Greater Kashmir, reads.
The excess baggage counter was inaugurated by the Fastbeetle’s senior most team members including the founding team Sheikh Samiullah and Abid Rashid, it reads.
“They will to cater to the needs of travelers and make it easy and affordable for them. With this service, travelers can now carry as much luggage as they want and get it delivered for lowest prices at their excess baggage counter. They deliver across India and internationally,” it added.
The benchmark, besides opening up to new heights to achieve for the young entrepreneurs of the region engulfed in complexities. While inaugurating the excess baggage counter, the CEO of the company, Sheikh Samiullah said, “This embarks a new step which will be crucial in bringing us closer to the outside world. We want to connect Kashmir to the world by all means possible”
Abid Rashid, the co-founder added, “With the boom in tourism and increased travel activities we want to cater to the needs of travelers and make it easy and affordable for them”
“When we started in Srinagar, we were a team of 2 members operating from single hub, now we are operating across with around 100 team members across different districts of Jammu and Kashmir. This opening will open the world to us as well as setting an example for youth to create such platforms,” Sami said.
The young founders seem to be on an active lookout for opportunities for their people in the journey of their empowerment and are set to cover other regions including the country’s capital soon.