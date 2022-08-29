FastBeetle Opens Excess Baggage Kiosk At Srinagar Airport

Srinagar based logistics company, FastBeetle, with hubs in different regions of Jammu and Kashmir, is opening an excess baggage counter at the Sheikh Ul Alam International Airport.

“To celebrate the new benchmark in extension of Fastbeetle, Kuldeep Singh, Director Srinagar International Airport, the chief guest, inaugurated the first of its kind Kashmiri delivery brand. Other senior members of the airport authority were also present,” a statement issued to Greater Kashmir, reads.

The excess baggage counter was inaugurated by the Fastbeetle’s senior most team members including the founding team Sheikh Samiullah and Abid Rashid, it reads.