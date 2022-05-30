'FCI distributed 4.95 LMT food grains during 5 five phases of PMGKAY'

Elaborating further, he said FCI J&K region includes UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh, He further added that currently FCI was operating 32 depots (27in UT of J&K and 5 in UT of Ladakh) in the region with an aim to meet the requirement of common public in these UTs. FCI has storage capacity of 2.50 LMT approx in J&K region and presently having a stock of 1.34 LMT approx.

“The monthly requirement of stock in the J & K region is approximately 95, 000 MT including PMGKAY. During the first five phases of PMGKAY up to March 31, .2022, FCI has distributed approx. 4.95 LMT in J&K region, he informed further.

The GM said that the FCI procures wheat, rice and paddy at Minimum Support Price fixed by Government of India (GOI) from the farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).