'FCI distributed 4.95 LMT food grains during 5 five phases of PMGKAY'

Jammu: The General Manager Food Corporation of India J&K, H.S. Dhaliwalhas today said that the Corporation has distributed around 4.95 Lakh Metric Ton food grains in J&K region (UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh) during the first five phases of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).
Speaking to the media here at FSD Chatha, the GM listed a range of schemes being implemented by the Corporation. “Food Corporation of India, Food Storage Depot, Chatha (J&K) is functioning for implementation of various Central Governments’ schemes like PMGKAY, MDM, ICDS, NFSA, OMSS for the welfare of people” he said.
Elaborating further, he said FCI J&K region includes UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh, He further added that currently FCI was operating 32 depots (27in UT of J&K and 5 in UT of Ladakh) in the region with an aim to meet the requirement of common public in these UTs. FCI has storage capacity of 2.50 LMT approx in J&K region and presently having a stock of 1.34 LMT approx.
“The monthly requirement of stock in the J & K region is approximately 95, 000 MT including PMGKAY. During the first five phases of PMGKAY up to March 31, .2022, FCI has distributed approx. 4.95 LMT in J&K region, he informed further.
The GM said that the FCI procures wheat, rice and paddy at Minimum Support Price fixed by Government of India (GOI) from the farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
“Foodgrains procured under Uniform Specifications fixed by GOI are being stored in FCI godowns under proper preservation by quality control unit and make them available to the state government for PDS (Public Distribution). FCI ensures the food security to the nation by maintaining the satisfactory level of operational and buffer stock of food grains. Presently, FCI has a buffer stock of wheat 279.64 LMT, normal rice 330.24 LMT and Fortified rice 94.41 LMT under the central pool.