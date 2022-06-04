FCIK opposes KPDCL’s power tariff hike petition before JERC

Srinagar: Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) today demanded the rejection of the petition filed by Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) to the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for a power tariff hike for Industrial units of Kashmir.
According to a statement, FCIK attended the hearing for a petition filed by the KPDCL to JERC on a power tariff hike.
The hearing was chaired by Chairman JERC Lokash D Jha along with members Ajay Gupta Member (Technical), Muhammad Rafi Andrabi (Finance). Dr Basharat Qayoom, Managing Director KPDCL and Chief Engineer along with other officers of KPDCL were also present.
FCIK Secretary-General, Ovees Qadir Jamie said that the tariff hike is up to 112 per cent in the Industrial category. The hike in LT connection load Categories is between 54-112 percent and the HT connected load is touching upto 71 percent.
"The Aggregate Technical and Commercial losses are projected upto 54 percent for the FY 2022-23. The infrastructure and technology have not been updated to cover the losses as various approved schemes and projects have not been still completed or initiated by the department.:
FCIK President, Shahid Kamili demanded to freeze the plans for a power tariff hike for Industrial units of Kashmir.
"The industry is trying hard to put its units back on track after so many years. The tariff hike move will prove detrimental to the interests of the Kashmir Industry and the seriousness of the Government to see a revival of industries in Kashmir and the power tariff hike don't go well together."
"It is like putting brakes on the joint revival efforts of the government and unit holders. FCIK opposes the move of KPDCL which will hinder the revival of the ailing Kashmir industry. The industrial sector is already battling pesky and unscheduled power cuts which are taking a toll on the financial health of unit holders," he said.
According to a statement, FCIK also raised the issue that some of the Industries have been not included in the Industrial tariff category and have been charged in the commercial category which is unjustified as the same units are registered as Industrial sector units with valid Udyam/ DIC registration. The chairman directed the MD KPDCL to look into the matter for the redressal on priority and if needed to obtain clarification from the government.
FCIK asked the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission to keep the ailing nature of the Kashmir Industry into consideration before approving the power hike proposal of KPDCL for Industrial unitholders.
The Chairman assured that the JERC will look into the petition filed by KPDCL in lieu of the objections and demands raised by the FCIK in consideration while finalizing of tariff.