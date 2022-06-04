FCIK opposes KPDCL’s power tariff hike petition before JERC

Srinagar: Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) today demanded the rejection of the petition filed by Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) to the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for a power tariff hike for Industrial units of Kashmir.

According to a statement, FCIK attended the hearing for a petition filed by the KPDCL to JERC on a power tariff hike.

The hearing was chaired by Chairman JERC Lokash D Jha along with members Ajay Gupta Member (Technical), Muhammad Rafi Andrabi (Finance). Dr Basharat Qayoom, Managing Director KPDCL and Chief Engineer along with other officers of KPDCL were also present.