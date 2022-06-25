FCIK urges LG to safeguard interests of Kashmir’s industrial sector

Srinagar: Federation Chamber of Industries (FCIK) held an interaction session today with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at SKICC.
As per the statement, FCIK was led by Shahid Kamili, President and Secretary-General Ovees Qadir Jamie including Industrial Estate Presidents and District Presidents of Kashmir Valley.
FCIK President, Shahid Kamli put forth a charter of demands which includes marketing support, issues in a change of constitution and line of activity, pending payments and Delayed Payment Act, Industrial Land Allotment Policy, revocation for cancellation and eviction process of the Industrial Land, Extension of relief in Regulations and Taxation, Revival and Rehabilitation of Industrial Sector, Conversion of Leasehold rights to Freehold rights and Promotion of Entrepreneurship by safeguarding Interests and framing of the standard bidding document.
FCIK Secretary-General Ovees Qadir Jamie said that the marketing commitments made in the previous Industrial policy 2016-26 had been withdrawn during its currency of operation and the new policies have been implemented in which existing industry has not been protected.
FCIK demands that half of the amount of Rs 28400 crore central Incentive package should be extended to the existing industry so that they can be sustainable and competitive after the withdrawal of incentives.
Jamie said that the Economic Revival Committee should be framed as previously done in 2020 with the time-bound submission of a report on the distressed business community and the measures that should be taken for revival & rehabilitation.