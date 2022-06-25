FCIK urges LG to safeguard interests of Kashmir’s industrial sector

Srinagar: Federation Chamber of Industries (FCIK) held an interaction session today with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at SKICC.

As per the statement, FCIK was led by Shahid Kamili, President and Secretary-General Ovees Qadir Jamie including Industrial Estate Presidents and District Presidents of Kashmir Valley.

FCIK President, Shahid Kamli put forth a charter of demands which includes marketing support, issues in a change of constitution and line of activity, pending payments and Delayed Payment Act, Industrial Land Allotment Policy, revocation for cancellation and eviction process of the Industrial Land, Extension of relief in Regulations and Taxation, Revival and Rehabilitation of Industrial Sector, Conversion of Leasehold rights to Freehold rights and Promotion of Entrepreneurship by safeguarding Interests and framing of the standard bidding document.