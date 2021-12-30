FCS&CA deptt to extend food security cover to left-out beneficiaries

Srinagar: The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) has launched an exercise to bring all the deserving left-out households and beneficiaries, if any, under the ambit of the Public Distribution System in Jammu and Kashmir.

In this connection, FCS&CA Department has requested all the Deputy Commissioners through the respective Divisional Commissioners, to initiate an exercise to include the left-out eligible persons/ beneficiaries, if any, in light of the criteria already notified by the Government of India and Government of Jammu and Kashmir in this regard and within the assigned district wise and category wise targets.