FICCI, H&H Deptt to jointly hold exhibitions for artisans

Srinagar: A delegation of 40 women from the FICCI FLO chapter in Amritsar met Mahmood Ahmad Shah, director Handicrafts and Handloom department, today at Kashmir Haat Srinagar in an effort to forge closer ties.
The organisation was made up of members of the 350-strong FLO Amritsar chapter and the FLO ladies wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, which has over 18 chapters overall.
The FICCI team was led by Shikha Sareen Chairperson and Manpreet Kour vice President Amritsar Chapter and the group of female members was received by Amina Asad Chief Designer, School of Designs.
While giving a brief of the activities, the team was amazed to see the rich collection of centuries-old prized Kashmir Handicrafts preserved at the institute and also minutely watched the master craftsmen of different crafts working on making the masterpieces of their respective crafts.
The Chief Designer gave a short brief about the activities of the institute, particularly about the digitization and design bank.
While interacting with the group, the Director of Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir gave a detailed brief about the activities, particularly the efforts Department is doing to promote the GI-certified crafts through various mediums including FM stations and Advertisements at the Country’s major Airports.
The FICCI team assured support in terms of doing joint programs with the Department especially holding some major exhibitions for the artisans of the Kashmir Division in the coming winter at Amritsar.