FICCI, H&H Deptt to jointly hold exhibitions for artisans

Srinagar: A delegation of 40 women from the FICCI FLO chapter in Amritsar met Mahmood Ahmad Shah, director Handicrafts and Handloom department, today at Kashmir Haat Srinagar in an effort to forge closer ties.

The organisation was made up of members of the 350-strong FLO Amritsar chapter and the FLO ladies wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, which has over 18 chapters overall.

The FICCI team was led by Shikha Sareen Chairperson and Manpreet Kour vice President Amritsar Chapter and the group of female members was received by Amina Asad Chief Designer, School of Designs.