FinMin asks ministries to restrict expenses within prescribed limit

New Delhi: In a bid to maintain fiscal deficit within the targeted limit, the finance ministry has asked ministries and departments to restrict their expenses with the revised estimates.

The communication comes ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23, likely to be unveiled on February 1.

In an office memorandum seeking proposals for the third and final batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants, the economic affairs department under the finance ministry asked the ministries and departments to submit their proposals by February 10.