Follow all SOPs to prevent spread of COVID: Hoteliers Club

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club (JKHC) has expressed serious concern over the new COVID wave and urged the travel and hospitality sector to follow all health guidelines to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus disease.
In a statement, Chairman JKHC Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya said tourist arrivals have been picking up for the past many months which has helped the tourism industry and J&K's economy.
"However, the rising COVID cases will hit the tourism sector if proper SOPs are not followed by people associated with the travel trade," said Chaya while urging the hoteliers and other travel service providers to follow all the health guidelines.
He urged the hoteliers to ensure the presence of sanitizers and provide masks to guests in the rooms.
"Sanitise the rooms every day before new check-in and ensure that guests wear masks all the time," he said.
Chaya also urged the tourist taxi operators to keep sanitizers and masks in the cabs for the travelers.
The Hoteliers Club appreciates the government's efforts in curbing the spread of the virus by vigorous testing and vaccination drives across even in remotest areas.