Follow weather advisories strictly: Dir Agri to farmers

Srinagar: Amid changing weather conditions in the region, the Director of Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today reviewed the functioning of the Department in a meeting held here.

Addressing the meeting, the Director reiterated the Department’s commitment to work for the welfare and well-being being of the farming community.

He directed the concerned officers to ensure that the farmers are strictly following the advisories recently issued by the Department to manage different agriculture activities amid the present weather scenario.