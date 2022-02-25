Follow weather advisories strictly: Dir Agri to farmers

Srinagar: Amid changing weather conditions in the region, the Director of Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today reviewed the functioning of the Department in a meeting held here.
Addressing the meeting, the Director reiterated the Department’s commitment to work for the welfare and well-being being of the farming community.
He directed the concerned officers to ensure that the farmers are strictly following the advisories recently issued by the Department to manage different agriculture activities amid the present weather scenario.
He asked the officers to visit farmers and work in a coordinated manner to address the issues and demands raised by the farmers amid the present weather scenario.
The agriculture experts from the Department have been directed to devise strategies so that the farmers could cope with the conditions in an effective manner, he added.
The meeting was attended by Joint Director Agriculture Farms, Dr. Syed Waseem Ahmad Shah, Joint Director Agriculture Marketing Muhammad Qasim Gani, Deputy Director Planning Muhammad Younis Chowdhary and some other officers through virtual mode.