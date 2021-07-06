Food business operators in Srinagar asked to register online for licenses

Srinagar: Amid the complaints of service centres demanding excess charges by service centres for uploading of documents, Food Safety authorities in Srinagar on Tuesday asked Food Business Operators (FBO) to apply online for obtaining licenses.
Every FBO involved in the manufacturing, processing, storage, distribution and sale of food products is required to obtain registration or license from the Food Safety. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India established under Food Safety and Standards Act makes it mandatory for FBO.
An official said that Food Safety received scores of complaints that Common Service Centres are charging exorbitant rates from applicants for uploading of various documents.
“It has come to our notice that some Common Service Centers are demanding higher facilitation charges from FBO than what is permitted by FSSAI for uploading documents required for grant of license/Registration Certificates from the department,” reads the notice issued by Hilal Ahmad Mir, assistant commissioner Licensing Authority, Food Safety, Srinagar.
It added that complaints have been viewed seriously and action under rules shall be initiated against such CSC centers.
“Meanwhile it is informed to all Food Business Operators that they can themselves access website http://foscos.fssai.gov.in for obtaining license/Registration Certificate under Food Safety and Standards Act,” it reads.
Food Business Operators, as per the notice issued, can also deposit required fee as applicable along with application through net banking or by using credit and debit or any other online mode of payment.
An official informed that FSSAI Registration fee for turnover upto 12 lakh per annum is Rs 100.
“FSSAI registration is different from the FSSAI license in the sense that depending on the size and nature of the business, food business operator should obtain the necessary registration or license,” he said.
He informed that registration procedure is aimed to create more accountability on the food business operator to maintain the quality of the food products.
“The licensing and registration procedure and requirements are regulated by Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Business) Regulations, 2011,” he said.
For all other food business operators apart from small-scale business, the FSSAI license has to be obtained.
“FSSAI license can be classified into two categories i.e. State FSSAI license and Central FSSAI License, based on the size of the business whether it is a medium scale or large scale business,” informed an official.