Food business operators in Srinagar asked to register online for licenses

Srinagar: Amid the complaints of service centres demanding excess charges by service centres for uploading of documents, Food Safety authorities in Srinagar on Tuesday asked Food Business Operators (FBO) to apply online for obtaining licenses.

Every FBO involved in the manufacturing, processing, storage, distribution and sale of food products is required to obtain registration or license from the Food Safety. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India established under Food Safety and Standards Act makes it mandatory for FBO.

An official said that Food Safety received scores of complaints that Common Service Centres are charging exorbitant rates from applicants for uploading of various documents.