Food Souk | A Blend of Food & Feel

“So basically ‘Fusion Feast’ is for anyone looking for a quick bite,” Qaim says. “The concept of ‘French Talk’ comes from the passion of bringing world-class bakery to Kashmir.”

He says that all in all, ‘Food Souk’ strives to be a ‘happy place’ for our various customers by providing them with a wholesome experience.

Jawahar Nagar, one of the happening localities in the upline area of the summer capital, Srinagar, gets busy on weekdays when office-goers grab a bite on the move and also couples and families go for proper fine dining.

“We are hoping that the customer base gets enhanced day by day and we get more and more orders,” Gowher Ahmad, a staffer at the café said.

Ahmad, who manages ‘French Tree Bakery’, says that the outlet is getting immense response from the locals and visitors.

“We are aiming to provide quality products with the best packing and taste,” he says.

Munna Manji, another staffer at the outlet, says that the food is uniquely designed with an amazing ambience and taste.