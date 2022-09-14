Fruit growers protest against halting of trucks on Sgr-Jmu Highway

Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union organised a protest demonstration against the "deliberate stopping" of apple and pear-loaded trucks on various points of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Wednesday.
The fruit growers and dealers union stated in a press release that there were protests in several Kashmir districts, including Srinagar, Sopore, Baramulla, Handwara, Chrar-ie-Sharief, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag, Jablipora, Kulgam, Khoi, Pachahar, Zazna Ganderbal, etc. against the purposeful stopping of apple and pear-loaded trucks on various spots of NH-44
"Apple and pear loaded trucks are allowed to ply on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway only for 3 hours and then stopped in the way," it said.
The statement read: "Since the Valley Based Fruit Growers/Dealers are exceedingly concerned about the fruits' delayed arrival to their different destinations across the country with dread of significant losses.
The statement continues, "Therefore, the Chairman of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union has appealed to Governor's Administration that since the Valley Based Fruit Growers and Dealers have already suffered heavy losses since last several years due to natural calamity, all apple and pear laden trucks may, kindly, be allowed from 11:00 am to 04:00 am of next day without any interruption so that apple and pear crop production can continue."