Fruit growers protest against halting of trucks on Sgr-Jmu Highway

Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union organised a protest demonstration against the "deliberate stopping" of apple and pear-loaded trucks on various points of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Wednesday.

The fruit growers and dealers union stated in a press release that there were protests in several Kashmir districts, including Srinagar, Sopore, Baramulla, Handwara, Chrar-ie-Sharief, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag, Jablipora, Kulgam, Khoi, Pachahar, Zazna Ganderbal, etc. against the purposeful stopping of apple and pear-loaded trucks on various spots of NH-44

"Apple and pear loaded trucks are allowed to ply on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway only for 3 hours and then stopped in the way," it said.