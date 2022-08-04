Fruit growers seek exemption of GST on cardboard boxes

Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealers Union has urged the government that cardboard cartons be exempted from the GST regime.

"With great respect and humble submission, the Management of this Union (Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union) would like to invite your Excellency to the discussions of the meeting held at Raj Bhawan Srinagar on 08-07-2022 when among other things grant of exemption of 18 percent GST on cardboard boxes is also broached," the letter from the fruit growers to LG Manoj Sinha reads.

According to fruit growers, Apple, Bagoasha, and Pear were frequently packed in wooden boxes to ensure their safe arrival at their respective destinations outside of J&K. Fruit growers have now little choice but to utilise cardboard boxes as alternative packing material for transporting fruits from the valley to outside J&K because Poplar Tree (Safida) wood is currently only used to manufacture plywood sheets and is costly.