Fruit growers seek exemption of GST on cardboard boxes

Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealers Union has urged the government that cardboard cartons be exempted from the GST regime.
"With great respect and humble submission, the Management of this Union (Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union) would like to invite your Excellency to the discussions of the meeting held at Raj Bhawan Srinagar on 08-07-2022 when among other things grant of exemption of 18 percent GST on cardboard boxes is also broached," the letter from the fruit growers to LG Manoj Sinha reads.
According to fruit growers, Apple, Bagoasha, and Pear were frequently packed in wooden boxes to ensure their safe arrival at their respective destinations outside of J&K. Fruit growers have now little choice but to utilise cardboard boxes as alternative packing material for transporting fruits from the valley to outside J&K because Poplar Tree (Safida) wood is currently only used to manufacture plywood sheets and is costly.
"Since cardboard boxes are now subject to an 18 percent GST and the majority of fruit growers are small businesses, they cannot afford to use cardboard boxes as packing materials right now, and as a result, they are suffering severe hardships and fear suffering significant losses."
"In light of this, LG Sinha is kindly requested to bring up the issue with the relevant Union Government authorities for consideration of the 18% GST exemption on cardboard boxes so that small growers in the Valley can breathe a sigh of relief and avoid any hardships when purchasing packing material (Cardboard boxes) for the transportation of Apple Bagoasha and pear to the appropriate destinations of the Country," reads the statement of fruit growers.