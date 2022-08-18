Fruit growers stare at losses as packaging costs soar

Baramulla: As apple packaging costs have seen an extraordinary surge, fruit growers are staring at losses.

According to apple growers, a carton box of apples costs Rs 100–110 this year, compared to Rs 55–60 the previous year. They claimed that the growers had been negatively impacted by the unexpected hike of Rs 50 per box.

Fruit grower Muhammad Shaban from Rafiabad Baramulla said, "The increase of 1 to 2 percent can be accepted, but 50 percent increase is startling."

Growers expressed dissatisfaction at the government's inability to control packaging prices but claimed that by staying out of the situation, the state administration has granted some people the power to raise carton pricing as they see fit.

Apple growers have been severely hampered by the drastic increase, according to Achabal Rafiabad fruit grower Ajaz Ahmad. “The two years of the pandemic has already devastated the fruit sector and now enormous hike on cartons by the makers is another blow to the growers,” added Aijaz.