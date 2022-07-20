Fruit traders hold convention at Sopore Mandi

Sopore: Fruit traders on Wednesday at Asia's second largest fruit Mandi here in Sopore town held a day long convention regarding the betterment of fruit trade and grievances and issues pertaining to this Mandi.

A meeting was headed by former president Mushtaq Ahmad Tantray, besides scores of fruit traders associated with this Mandi took part in the convention.

During the convention fruit traders emphasised on the welfare of traders and mandi.

