Fuel price rise paused, retail rates unchanged on Saturday

New Delhi: The oil marketing companies kept the retail price of petrol and diesel unchanged on Saturday to analyse the global oil price movement before making further revisions.

Accordingly, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 99.16 a litre and diesel 89.18 a litre in the national capital on Saturday. Across the country as well the fuel prices remained unchanged on Saturday. Fuel prices were last revised upwards on Friday.

The price rise pause has come not before the fuel rates have reached new highs across the country through numerous increases in last two months. Starting from a price line of Rs 90.40 a litre on May 1, petrol is now priced at Rs 99.16 a litre in the national capital, rising by a sharp Rs 8.76 per litre in last 60 days. Similarly, diesel price in the capital also rose by Rs 8.45 per litre in past two months to reach Rs 89.18 a litre in the capital city.