Future needs flexible workplaces, work-from-home ecosystem: PM Modi

"These schemes have assured the labourers of the recognition of their hard work and contribution. The Emergency Credit Guarantee Scheme, according to a study, saved 1.5 crore jobs during the pandemic," he said during his speech.

Modi further pointed out the e-Shram portal is one of the key initiatives to bring the labour force under the ambit of social security.

"In just one year, about 28 crore workers from 400 areas have been registered on the portal. This has especially benefited construction workers, migrant labourers, and domestic workers," he said.

The Prime Minister requested all the ministers to integrate state portals with the e-Shram portal.