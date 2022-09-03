Future of horticulture is high-density plantation: Director Horticulture

Addressing the gathering, the Director elaborated in detail about the incentives available under the various centrally and UT-sponsored schemes of the department viz. MIDH, PMDP, SMAM, PMKSY, CAPEX, NHB etc., and urged the farmers to come forward and avail the benefits of these schemes.

During the Event, authorization letters of different components were also distributed amongst beneficiaries.

Later, the Director visited private fruit plant nurseries established with the support of the Department at Wanihama. He also visited various newly developed High-Density orchards in the area. He appreciated the hard work of the orchardists and encouraged the farmers of the area particularly marginal and small farmers to come forward and take the advantage of High-Density Scheme.

He further added that shifting to High-Density plantations is the only way forward to increase production and productivity and compete with the international market. He also gave on-spot instructions to the Chief Horticulture Officer to give video publicity to all schemes particularly the Modified High-Density Scheme by holding awareness camps at village and block levels.