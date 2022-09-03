Future of horticulture is high-density plantation: Director Horticulture

Srinagar: Director Horticulture Kashmir, G R Mir today said that shifting to High-Density plantations is the only way forward to increase production and productivity and to compete with the international market.
Mir toured Anantnag and presided over the District Level Awareness cum Training Camp organised by the department.
The Director was the chief guest at the programme that was attended by more than 100 orchardists besides, a good number of Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) members.
The main purpose of the training/awareness camp was to aware the farmers about the different Departmental Schemes in vogue, particularly the Modified High-Density Plantation Scheme.
The Chief Horticulture Officer Anantnag, on the occasion, highlighted the present scenario of the Horticulture sector in the district and apprised the participants of various developmental schemes including the Modified High-Density Plantation Scheme.
Addressing the gathering, the Director elaborated in detail about the incentives available under the various centrally and UT-sponsored schemes of the department viz. MIDH, PMDP, SMAM, PMKSY, CAPEX, NHB etc., and urged the farmers to come forward and avail the benefits of these schemes.
During the Event, authorization letters of different components were also distributed amongst beneficiaries.
Later, the Director visited private fruit plant nurseries established with the support of the Department at Wanihama. He also visited various newly developed High-Density orchards in the area. He appreciated the hard work of the orchardists and encouraged the farmers of the area particularly marginal and small farmers to come forward and take the advantage of High-Density Scheme.
He further added that shifting to High-Density plantations is the only way forward to increase production and productivity and compete with the international market. He also gave on-spot instructions to the Chief Horticulture Officer to give video publicity to all schemes particularly the Modified High-Density Scheme by holding awareness camps at village and block levels.