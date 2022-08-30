Gautam Adani becomes world’s 3rd-richest person

Srinagar: Just a few years ago, Gautam Adani was mostly unknown outside of India. But this week, the Indian billionaire, a dropout from college who first tried his luck as a diamond trader before switching to coal, became the third-richest person in the world.

It’s the first time an Asian has entered the top three of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index; Jack Ma of China and fellow citizen Mukesh Ambani have never done so.