Business

Gautam Adani becomes world’s 3rd-richest person

It’s the first time an Asian has entered the top three of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
It’s the first time an Asian has entered the top three of the Bloomberg Billionaires IndexANI
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: Just a few years ago, Gautam Adani was mostly unknown outside of India. But this week, the Indian billionaire, a dropout from college who first tried his luck as a diamond trader before switching to coal, became the third-richest person in the world.

It’s the first time an Asian has entered the top three of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index; Jack Ma of China and fellow citizen Mukesh Ambani have never done so.

With a fortune of $137.4 billion, Adani has surpassed Bernard Arnault of France and is now just behind US billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in terms of wealth.

The 60-year-old Adani has invested the last five years in growing his coal-to-ports conglomerate by foraying into a variety of industries, including data centres, cement, media, and alumina.

The group today controls the largest private-sector coal miner, city-gas distributor, and operator of ports and airports in India. Environmentalists have attacked the company’s Carmichael mine in Australia, but it promised in November to invest $70 billion in renewable energy to become the greatest generator in the world.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com