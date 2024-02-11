Glow Biotech organises stakeholders’ meet

Srinagar, Feb 11: Glow Biotech organised a stakeholders’ meet at a local hotel in Srinagar on Sunday to update experts, farmers and other stakeholders on their work in Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by various stakeholders including agricultural experts and farmers from Kashmir.

Managing Director of Glow Biotech, Shabeer Ahmad, gave an overview of the company and its operations in the Valley.

“Glow Biotech was incorporated in 2005 in Uttar Pradesh as a public limited company specialising in bio-organic plant nutrition. It has technological collaborations with CSIR-IIIM and Thapar University Patiala. The company started operations in Kashmir in 2018 with a focus on developing indigenous plant-based products for healthcare, cosmetics and agriculture.”

“We have identified key problems in different sectors of Kashmir and are working to address them through our products,” said Ahmad. “For instance, in apple orchards, root and collar rot are major concerns that need urgent solutions. We will soon launch targeted products to tackle these diseases,” he added.

“To reduce dependence on chemical fertilizers and address issues with spurious manures, the company has developed bio-organic fertilizers, growth stimulants and compost using local microbial strains. These provide nutrition as well as disease resistance to crops.”

The stakeholders’ meet helped Glow Biotech update local experts and farmers about their innovations and get feedback to further refine their products and solutions.