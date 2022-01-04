GOC Major Gen SPS Vishwasrao meets J&K Bank MD, CEO

Srinagar: General Officer Commanding (GOC) 31 Sub-Area Major General Sanjay Pratapsingh Vishwasrao, today met the J&K Bank MD and CEO Baldev Prakash during a courtesy visit to Bank’s Corporate Headquarters.
As per the statement issued here, flanked by a senior army officer, GOC was warmly received on his arrival by senior officers of the Bank.
While congratulating the MD & CEO for assuming the leadership role in the Bank, GOC Major General SPS Vishwasrao, also underscored the importance of J&K Bank as the premier financial institution of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that the army shared intrinsic organizational values of the Bank like that of ‘serving the people with commitment and dedication.
Thanking the visiting dignitary for his courtesy visit, Bank’s MD & CEO Baldev Prakash expressed confidence that the Bank will continue to uphold its institutional values while making all efforts to live up to the expectations of its various stakeholders.