‘Goverment does not interfere in functioning of ED’

Pune: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the government does not interfere in the functioning of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and rejected the Opposition criticism that the central agency is often misused against opponents of the BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP).

Addressing a press conference near Pune on the sidelines of a programme, she said the ED comes into picture only when there is suspicion of money laundering.

Asked about ED actions against Opposition leaders, Sitharaman said the law enforcement agency, which comes under the Ministry of Finance, knows its responsibilities and the government does not interfere in its work.