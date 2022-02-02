Government sanctions implementation of two-tier quality control mechanism in PWD

"The EE will also verify that the Non-Conformance Reports (NCR) are being issued by the AEE whenever non-conformance occurs and the Contractor is taking action promptly on the NCR. Payment to the Contractor shall be regulated by the EE as per the returns of the Quality Control tests. Any deviation will be the personal responsibility of the EE."

The First-tier of quality management has the primary functions of quality control through enforcement of technical standards and quality control requirements through regular testing, close supervision, and inspection. While as the function of the Second-tier quality management is to inspect the works and ensure that the Quality Management System at the site is functioning and satisfactorily and suggest possible improvements where required. For this, they are required to carry out and report.

"To monitor the quality of works executed by the department to ensure that the works conform to standards and to see whether the quality management mechanism in place is effective," it reads.

"To conduct an audit and inspect the works and provide guidance to the field engineers. Consultants/QMs will also help in developing a systemic and scientific working environment in the department besides identifying the shortcomings in the system and providing feedback to the department for rectification of the same."