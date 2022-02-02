Government sanctions implementation of two-tier quality control mechanism in PWD

Srinagar: With an aim to bring transparency, improve the quality of works, the J&K administration has sanctioned third-party inspection which involves a two-tier quality control mechanism of projects undertaken by the Roads and Buildings department in Jammu and Kashmir.
An order issued by the Principal Secretary, Public Works Department, Shailendra Kumar reads as ì sanction is hereby accorded to the implementation of two-tier quality control mechanism in PW (R&B) department.
The Public Work (R&B) department is the premier agency of the government of Jammu & Kashmir engaged in planning, designing, construction, and maintenance of government assets like roads, bridges, flyovers, and buildings.
It is also the responsibility of the department for ensuring the quality of the infrastructure created by it. Quality management covers management responsibilities, internal and external control, tests, acceptance criteria, corrective actions, documentation, transparency, etc.î
As per the official document, Tier-I Quality control shall be conducted by the in-house departmental engineers at various levels. Tier-II Quality control shall be conducted by the consultant /Quality Monitors (QMs) of higher stature to be empanelled by DIQC.
ìExecutive Engineer of the concerned Division is envisaged as the first tier of quality management with the primary function of construction supervision and quality control. The quality management functions of the Executive Engineer shall include: the preparation of realistic detailed project report (DPR) on the basis of detailed drawings and design, with adequate attention to investigations and pre-construction activities which are essential for proper design and estimation of the project as per standard IS, IRC codes of practice and as per JKPWD Engineering Manual 2021 and other guidelines issued by the department for time to time."
"Preparation of bid documents and effective selection process for procurement of works, based on proven capacity and ability of the contractors in accordance with the relevant guidelines."
To ensure effective Quality Control on materials and workmanship, the department has laid guidelines which include a monthly return of the tests is to be submitted in the prescribed Performa by the AEE to the EE in the first week of every month. The EE will review this return regularly to see that the Quality Control tests are being performed at the desired frequency and with the desired accuracy.
"The EE will also verify that the Non-Conformance Reports (NCR) are being issued by the AEE whenever non-conformance occurs and the Contractor is taking action promptly on the NCR. Payment to the Contractor shall be regulated by the EE as per the returns of the Quality Control tests. Any deviation will be the personal responsibility of the EE."
The First-tier of quality management has the primary functions of quality control through enforcement of technical standards and quality control requirements through regular testing, close supervision, and inspection. While as the function of the Second-tier quality management is to inspect the works and ensure that the Quality Management System at the site is functioning and satisfactorily and suggest possible improvements where required. For this, they are required to carry out and report.
"To monitor the quality of works executed by the department to ensure that the works conform to standards and to see whether the quality management mechanism in place is effective," it reads.
"To conduct an audit and inspect the works and provide guidance to the field engineers. Consultants/QMs will also help in developing a systemic and scientific working environment in the department besides identifying the shortcomings in the system and providing feedback to the department for rectification of the same."
The role of a Consultant is to be more of a teacher than that of an examiner which involves conducting Independent quality tests in accordance with the standard code requirements and to verify that the quality management system is achieving its intended objectives.
Observations of Consultants/QMs are to be placed on JKPWDOMS website so that these are available for viewing by the stakeholders.
While deciding upon the stages of inspection by Consultants all Executive Engineers and Assistant executive engineers will be responsible for getting the works inspected as per the schedule during the progress of work, official guidelines reads.