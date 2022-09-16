‘Government to ensure priority passage to fruit-laden trucks on Sgr-Jammu highway’

Srinagar: Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), presided over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here today to resolve issues/difficulties connected to the passage of trucks transporting fruits and vegetables on the National Highway from the Valley.
While chairing the meeting, Atal Dulloo instructed the relevant authorities to take immediate action to ensure that fruit-laden trucks have a smooth trip.
ACS asked police and traffic officials to ensure round-the-clock, hassle-free safe passage to fruit-laden trucks on interior routes and highways, and to minimise arbitrary stoppages en route.
He also asked them to monitor fruit shipping on a daily basis, as well as hold review meetings with fruit growers and other interested officers and take any required action.
Atal Dulloo said that fruits and vegetables being perishable commodities need hassle-free passage of movement from Kashmir valley and all measures shall be taken to ensure early prompt and remunerative marketing.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Tribal Affairs, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary in Agriculture Production Department Muhammad Akbar Wani, senior officers from Horticulture, Agriculture, Traffic, Police Departments and fruit growers.