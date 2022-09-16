‘Government to ensure priority passage to fruit-laden trucks on Sgr-Jammu highway’

Srinagar: Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), presided over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here today to resolve issues/difficulties connected to the passage of trucks transporting fruits and vegetables on the National Highway from the Valley.

While chairing the meeting, Atal Dulloo instructed the relevant authorities to take immediate action to ensure that fruit-laden trucks have a smooth trip.

ACS asked police and traffic officials to ensure round-the-clock, hassle-free safe passage to fruit-laden trucks on interior routes and highways, and to minimise arbitrary stoppages en route.