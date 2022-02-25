Govt empowers women in J&K
Jammu: To promote women entrepreneurs in Jammu and Kashmir, the Administrative Council (AC) under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today declared the Industrial Estate at Seen Thakran, Udhampur as reserved for women industrial estate.
Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K, and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.
In a first-of-its-kind decision, the Administrative Council declared the Industrial Estate at Seen, Thakran, Udhampur as reserved for women entrepreneurs and women-led industries.
The decision will benefit women entrepreneurs and industrialists as any business enterprise having a minimum of 51 percent stake held by a woman entrepreneur shall qualify to apply for allotment in reserved Industrial Estate.
Moreover, under the new J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy, the eligible women entrepreneurs will be allotted suitable parcels of land through a transparent single-window mechanism in a time-bound manner.