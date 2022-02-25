Govt empowers women in J&K

Jammu: To promote women entrepreneurs in Jammu and Kashmir, the Administrative Council (AC) under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today declared the Industrial Estate at Seen Thakran, Udhampur as reserved for women industrial estate.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K, and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.