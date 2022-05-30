Govt extends PMEGP till FY26 with `13,554 crore outlay

PMEGP seeks to facilitate the generation of employment opportunities for youth across the country by assisting them in setting up of micro-enterprises in non-farm sectors.

Along with the extension of the time frame, some major modifications have been made to the existing scheme. These include an increase in the maximum project cost from existing Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh for manufacturing units and from existing Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh for service units.

The definition of village industry and rural area has also been modified for PMEGP, with areas falling under Panchayati Raj institutions to be accounted under rural area, whereas areas under municipal corporations to be treated as urban areas.

All implementing agencies are allowed to receive and process applications irrespective of the rural or urban category.

PMEGP applicants under aspirational districts and transgender will be treated as special category applicants and entitled to a higher subsidy.