Govt identifies items for customs exemptions review, seeks industry views

New Delhi: The government has identified a host of customs exemptions for review and has invited suggestions from trade and industry bodies on the same.

Importers, exporters, domestic industry and trade associations are invited to give views on the subject for consideration by the government by August 10 on the 'MyGov.in' portal.

Some key products covered under the list include fabrics, games/sports requisites, magnetron for microwave manufacturing, specified parts for PCB, set-up box, routers, broadband modem, contraceptives and artificial kidney.