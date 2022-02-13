Govt to tighten MGNREGA scheme to plug ‘tremendous leakages’

The allocation for the next fiscal is same as was budget estimate (BE) for the current fiscal, which will end in March 2022.

The official said in the last two years, the RE has been higher than the BE significantly and it has been noticed that tremendous leakages are going on and middlemen are taking money for enrolling names of beneficiaries under the scheme.

“Direct Benefit Transfer has succeeded in reaching money directly to the person, but still there are human systems... . There are middlemen who are telling the people that I will put your name in the MGNREGA master roll, but you will have to withdraw cash and give me after you get the DBT transfer. It is happening in a big way, the official told PTI.