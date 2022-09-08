‘Govt's reform initiatives seek to maximise dairy sector's potential’

Srinagar: In addition to improving opportunities for farmers and those employed in the dairy industry, the J&K Government is implementing reformative measures to usher in a new era of the White Revolution throughout Jammu and Kashmir.
The Administration is working assiduously to guarantee that dairy development in the union territory is given the highest priority by way of putting into effect different developmental programmes, initiatives, policies, and other measures with the goal of doubling farmers' income from dairying.
Integrated dairy development scheme (IDDS) is a major scheme which not only focuses on providing financial assistance, but also supports the dairy producer by providing a milking machine, bulk milk cooling unit at 50% subsidy as well as other benefits.
The scheme also provides paneer making machine, khoya making, dahi making, cream separator, ice cream making machine, butter and ghee making machine, milk van, milk ATM and DG Set, to aspiring entrepreneurs who try to create their start-ups in dairy sector.
One of the dairy farming entrepreneurs, Sartaj Ahmed of Kulgam is grateful of Government for providing needful subsidy and other help for establishing dairy farm under Integrated Dairy Development Scheme (IDDS).
“I sell milk in the locality. I am grateful to the Government for providing me the employment and supporting me to do something big on my own”, Sartaj said.
Similarly, Irshad Ahmad of Mattan, Anantnag says IDDS launched by the Government helped youth like him to not only become independent but to provide employment to others also.
“I started this dairy farm two years before. I am satisfied with the returns of the dairy farm and thankful to the Government for providing us avenue of employment,” Irshad said.