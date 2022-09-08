‘Govt's reform initiatives seek to maximise dairy sector's potential’

Srinagar: In addition to improving opportunities for farmers and those employed in the dairy industry, the J&K Government is implementing reformative measures to usher in a new era of the White Revolution throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

The Administration is working assiduously to guarantee that dairy development in the union territory is given the highest priority by way of putting into effect different developmental programmes, initiatives, policies, and other measures with the goal of doubling farmers' income from dairying.