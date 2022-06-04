Growers should adopt latest techniques for better returns: Dir Horticulture

Srinagar: Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ghulam Rasool Mir today conducted a tour of district Ganderbal and inspected various Departmental Orchards and Nurseries which include Fruit Plant Nursery Repora, Fruit Plant Nursery Wusan and Fruit Plant Nursery Tehsilbagh.
During the visit, the Director took stock of various ongoing developmental works in these Nurseries. He instructed the field functionaries to ensure the completion of works within the prescribed timelines.
Director also held an interaction with the farmers at Fruit Plant Nursery Tehsilbagh.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that the growers should adopt the latest techniques and tools while carrying out their farming activities in order to earn a better livelihood with least input.
He also said that Government is committed to double the farmers’ income and encouraged them to yield the benefits available in different Departmental Schemes.
He further advised the farmers to have a close liaison with the Department for proper guidance and also instructed the field functionaries of the Department to ensure that full support is provided to the farmers.