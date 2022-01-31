GST collection tops Rs 1.38 lakh crore in January

New Delhi: GST collection in January crossed Rs 1.38 lakh crore in January, a growth of 15 percent over the year-ago period.

The total number of GSTR-3B returns filed up to January 30, 2022, is 1.05 crore that including 36 lakh quarterly returns, the Finance Ministry said.

January is the fourth straight month when Goods and Services Tax collection has crossed Rs 1.30 lakh crore.