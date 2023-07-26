Gym Cafe: A perfect place for fitness enthusiasts

Baramulla: In a momentous occasion for the food and fitness enthusiasts of Baramulla town, 'Gym Cafe' was inaugurated on Wednesday here.

The brainchild of Muneef Akhoon from old town Baramulla who is a BBA graduate, the cafe offers a unique fusion of gym meals and delectable culinary varieties to its esteemed customers.

Muneef Akhoon, who has been in the gymnasium for many years, decided to translate his passion for fitness and love for food into a remarkable venture – Gym Cafe. Located in the heart of Baramulla, the cafe promises to be a haven for gym-goers and food lovers alike.

"I have always believed that health and taste should go hand in hand. Gym Cafe aims to provide the ideal balance between nutritious gym meals and delicious treats that appeal to all palates," Muneef Akhoon shared with Greater Kashmir.

The Cafe's menu boasts an array of enticing offerings, including a variety of shakes, salads, soups, and the ever-popular Tandoori Chicken, among other mouthwatering dishes. These offerings have been thoughtfully curated, keeping in mind the preferences of fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals.