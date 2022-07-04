Harbajan’s journey from job-seeker to job-giver

Singh earned a BCA from a renowned computer institution in Jammu in 2000, and he then diligently prepared for the competition, much like other young, active unemployed youngsters who aspired to enter the government service in Jammu and Kashmir shortly after finishing their education.

“I filled up application forms for various posts in different government departments and even in J&K Bank. Every time, I would clear the written tests but I would not get selected in the final selection list,” he said while recalling how the struggle for government service made him friend with Harjot Singh and they both were passionate about computer hardware/assembling of computers.

“We would assemble computers on a volunteer basis without charging anything initially when we started working besides pursuing studies. Gradually, we started working professionally in 2002,” he says.