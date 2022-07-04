Harbajan’s journey from job-seeker to job-giver

In his computer store in Gole Market in Gandhi Nagar, Harbajan Singh, one of Jammu's well-known merchants, helps unemployed youth by giving them the necessary training in computer hardware.
Many of his employees have moved to foreign countries like Canada and England for a better life after acquiring proper training and public dealing skills.
Singh earned a BCA from a renowned computer institution in Jammu in 2000, and he then diligently prepared for the competition, much like other young, active unemployed youngsters who aspired to enter the government service in Jammu and Kashmir shortly after finishing their education.
“I filled up application forms for various posts in different government departments and even in J&K Bank. Every time, I would clear the written tests but I would not get selected in the final selection list,” he said while recalling how the struggle for government service made him friend with Harjot Singh and they both were passionate about computer hardware/assembling of computers.
“We would assemble computers on a volunteer basis without charging anything initially when we started working besides pursuing studies. Gradually, we started working professionally in 2002,” he says.
He says that “Harjot Singh and I joined hands and contributed Rs 25000 each (total Rs 50, 000) to start our own business of computers. The failures to get a government job did not come in between our passion. We continued to pursue what we liked the most and today, we are running separate outlets successfully by employing much youth.”
Within two years of working, he recalls that they decided to expand the business and accordingly, took a loan amount of Rs 7 lakhs from a national bank in Jammu.
“The work was going well and we had employed youth and also trained them,” he says. With time, he says “We decided to work separately and then Harjot Singh also opened his computer store.”
He says that he has trained several youths in computer hardware and three of them have gone to Canada and England “They are working in these countries after getting training from my computer store. We are working on encouraging youth to get training and move forward in their life to earn their livelihood.”
Accordingly, he says that “One of his present employees is taking coaching and he is also planning to move to Canada. I am fully supporting him. He remains at the coaching centre till the afternoon, but I never deduct anything from his salary. My motive is to encourage youth to channel their energy towards the right directions.” He also advised the youth not to deviate from the desired goal or be stuck in one place.