Hat Trick bread to be available across Kashmir

Srinagar: Hat trick Foods, a unit of Chowdhary Group, is going to introduce new bread which will be available across Kashmir.

Babar Chowdhary, Managing Director of Chowdhary Group in a statement said, “With the invasion of new machinery and latest technologies being installed at the manufacturing plant of Hat Trick Foods, the Chowdhary group has decided to introduce new products in all markets of Kashmir valley from the first week of March 2022.”