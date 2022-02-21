Hat Trick bread to be available across Kashmir

Srinagar: Hat trick Foods, a unit of Chowdhary Group, is going to introduce new bread which will be available across Kashmir.
Babar Chowdhary, Managing Director of Chowdhary Group in a statement said, “With the invasion of new machinery and latest technologies being installed at the manufacturing plant of Hat Trick Foods, the Chowdhary group has decided to introduce new products in all markets of Kashmir valley from the first week of March 2022.”
“At the initial level we will introduce Brown Bread, White Bread, Multi-Grain and Sandwich Bread so that our valuable customers will feel a new taste of it and for supply purposes, distributors will be engaged in every district of Kashmir region,” he said.
Babar Chowdhary further said that Hat Trick Foods is a renowned name of Kashmir valley for all bakeries, fast food items, pastries, and cakes among the valley population and the new products will definitely attract more and more customers on a daily basis with its new qualities.