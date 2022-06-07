HDFC Bank hikes lending rates by 0.35%

The one-year MCLR, on which a bulk of consumer loans are pegged, will be 7.85 per cent after the newest review as against 7.50 per cent earlier.

The overnight MCLR will be 7.50 per cent against 7.15 per cent, while the three-year MCLR will be 8.05 per cent compared to 7.70 per cent.

It can be noted that the rate hikes come at a time when credit growth is not very high and banks are keen to accelerate on the same. There have been hikes in deposit rates as well, which have preceded the lending rate hikes, along with the change in the policy environment.