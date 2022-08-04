H&H Deptt realises Rs 43000 fine from erring traders

Srinagar: The Quality Control Division of Handicrafts and Handloom conducted a special inspection drive of handicrafts dealers in the tourist areas in order to reduce the threat of passing on fake handicrafts in place of genuine art and craft.

According to a statement, during the course of the inspection, the handicraft dealers found violating the norms of the said acts were penalised and an amount of Rs 43000 was realised as a fine from the erring dealers.

The dealers were strictly warned to desist from the sale of fake machine-made lookalikes of Kashmir art products and advised to affix tags depicting price and composition on each item displayed for sale.

They were strictly warned to refrain from any kind of malpractice such as touting and impersonation, which carries huge penalties under the said acts, the statement states.