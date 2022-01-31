Hopeful budget will address unemployment issue of J&K: PHDCCI Kashmir

Srinagar: PHDCCI Kashmir Chairman, Baldev Singh Raina on Monday said that they are hopeful that Union Budget will address the burning issue of the soaring unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement, Raina said that it is alarming as per the CMIE report J&K is having 15 percent unemployment rate which is almost 3 times the national unemployment rate of the country.
“We are very much hopeful that the upcoming Union Budget will address this burning issue of J&K. We are witnessing that unemployed youth remain alienated from their family and isolated from society which is leading to depression and drug addiction and even some of them are indulging in immoral activities.”
Raina as per the statement further said “J&K is experiencing the phenomenon of unemployed educated people, as there is a mismatch between the education being imparted and the need of the economy to sufficiently absorb the actual required Human Resource and that skill gap also needs to be addressed in consultation with stakeholders.”
“The other issue that is directly affecting the livelihood of Kashmir is the Horticulture industry for which we are expecting that the government in the upcoming budget will address the issue of homegrown apples that have been facing stiff competition from duty-free apples being imported from Iran under the India-Afghanistan Free Trade Agreement. We are expecting government will impose non-tariff barriers to stop the import of Iranian apples.”
“The positive vibes that we are now observing are particularly the recent initiatives taken by the UT government by attracting investors on a larger scale around the globe with an expected investment in billion dollars that will definitely generate employment and economic development of the region.
Baldev further added that PHDCCI stipulates an assurance by the government through Budget provisions or announcements offering an incentive/ subsidy to investors for employing local unemployed youth of J&K.