Hopeful budget will address unemployment issue of J&K: PHDCCI Kashmir

“We are very much hopeful that the upcoming Union Budget will address this burning issue of J&K. We are witnessing that unemployed youth remain alienated from their family and isolated from society which is leading to depression and drug addiction and even some of them are indulging in immoral activities.”

Raina as per the statement further said “J&K is experiencing the phenomenon of unemployed educated people, as there is a mismatch between the education being imparted and the need of the economy to sufficiently absorb the actual required Human Resource and that skill gap also needs to be addressed in consultation with stakeholders.”