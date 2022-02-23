Horticulture department issues advisory for farmers

Srinagar: In view of fresh rain/snowfall, the Horticulture department Kashmir today issued an advisory for orchardists.
As per the advisory, the orchardists have been advised to " clear water channels and drains to ensure complete drainage from the orchards/nurseries, shake trees to remove snow immediately from their branches after a snowfall, provide support/staking to trees/limbs which are not strong enough to stand without support."
It advises farmers to stake newly planted trees to prevent any damage as the newly planted trees take a couple of years to anchor firmly in the soil. If the fruit trees tilt, reduce the canopy load by pruning, and provide proper support.
If the trees get partially uprooted, slowly pull back the trees to the original position after heavy pruning and provide proper support/staking to the main trunk to prevent further fall.
"If any scaffold branch breaks and bark is still intact, after heavy pruning, bring the branch to the original position by tying with a rope and/or bolting or using nails. Ensure that the union remains tight and apply Bordeaux Chaubatia paste on the cut surface. If the main trunk splits into two or three parts, it can be treated the same way as above."
"If roots become exposed/naked, immediately mulch your trees to ensure their roots are insulated from the winter cold. For protected structures (Greenhouses/poly houses), carefully remove the snow to avoid damage to the structures," the advisory adds.