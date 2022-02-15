Horticulture Department organises awareness camp for farmers at Handwara
Kupwara: A mega meet-cum-awareness camp for the walnut farmers was organized today at TRC Handwara by the Department of Horticulture to aware the farmers about the different departmental Schemes in vogue, particularly schemes related to the development of walnut industry.
The camp was organized as per the directions of Principal Secretary Horticulture, by the Department to reach out to the walnut farmers as part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.
The Director-General (DG) Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
At the outset of the programme, the DG was apprised about the present scenario of the walnut industry in the district. Various strengths and weaknesses of the industry were put before him.
Furthermore, the farmers also participated in the discussions and put forth their problems and grievances before the chair regarding the walnut industries.
In his address, the DG elaborated in detail the various initiatives being taken by the Department for the upliftment of the walnut industry. He informed that the department has included walnut fruit in the newly launched Modified High-Density Scheme.
He further added that the department has signed an MoU with National Seed Corporation (NSC) for importing high quality walnut varieties like Chandler for the next five year which will be provided to farmers.
The DG stressed for change in walnut cultivation from traditional to modern system which is the only viable alternative to increase the quality, production and productivity of walnut.
Elaborating on the schemes, Bhat added that the department is providing various schemes/components related to walnuts like High-Density walnut orchard, walnut Nursery, Walnut de-hulling and grading units, Vacuum Packaging etc.
Besides Chief Horticulture Officer, Kupwara the camp was attended by DHO, Kupwara, other officers of the department and prominent walnut growers and traders of the district.