Horticulture Department organises awareness camp for farmers at Handwara

The Director-General (DG) Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

At the outset of the programme, the DG was apprised about the present scenario of the walnut industry in the district. Various strengths and weaknesses of the industry were put before him.

Furthermore, the farmers also participated in the discussions and put forth their problems and grievances before the chair regarding the walnut industries.

In his address, the DG elaborated in detail the various initiatives being taken by the Department for the upliftment of the walnut industry. He informed that the department has included walnut fruit in the newly launched Modified High-Density Scheme.

He further added that the department has signed an MoU with National Seed Corporation (NSC) for importing high quality walnut varieties like Chandler for the next five year which will be provided to farmers.