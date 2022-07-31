Horticulture Deptt launches Fruit Plantation Drive in Kathua

Jammu: The Department of Horticulture Jammu left no stone unturned in creating awareness among the farming community for the plantation of fruit crops during the ensuing monsoon season.

As per the statement, as the rainy season is best suitable for new plantations,s especially in the Kandi area, the Director Horticulture Jammu, Ram Savak today conducted a whirlwind tour of District Kathua and launched the plantation drive at multiple locations by planting saplings of Citrus, Mango and Litchi plants in the compact farmer’s field at Kathua, Barnoti and Hiranagar zones of the horticulture department in the presence of Joint Director Horticulture Jammu, CL Sharma, Chief Horticulture Officer Kathua, Sushil Kunam Angurana, Chief Horticulture Jammu S. Sarbjeet Singh, DLSMS (PP), DLSMS (P), HDO, PRI members and other officials of the department.