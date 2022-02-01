Hospitality industry terms Union Budget as 'gravely disappointing'

New Delhi: The tourism and hospitality industry on Tuesday termed the Union Budget 2022-23 as 'gravely disappointing', saying the measures announced by Finance Minister Sitharaman were not enough to support the sector that has been crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her Budget 2022-23 speech, Sitharaman had acknowledged that hospitality and related services, especially those by micro and small enterprises, are yet to regain their pre-pandemic level of business.

"Considering these aspects, the ECLGS will be extended up to March 2023 and its guarantee cover will be expanded by Rs 50,000 crore to the total cover of Rs 5 lakh crore, with the additional amount being earmarked exclusively for the hospitality and related enterprises," she said.