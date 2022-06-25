Hoteliers Club assures full support to admin for smooth conduct of Yatra

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club JKHC on Saturday visited Baltal Camp to oversee the arrangements for the annual Holy pilgrimage to Holy Amarnath Cave

In a statement Hoteliers Club said that the delegation was led by Secretary-General Tariq Rashid Ghani who was accompanied by the Gulmarg Chapter of JKHC Farooq Hafiz.

CEO Sonmarg Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Tehsildar Ganderbal Javid Iqbal, SHO Baltal were also present on the occasion.