Hoteliers Club assures full support to admin for smooth conduct of Yatra

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club JKHC on Saturday visited Baltal Camp to oversee the arrangements for the annual Holy pilgrimage to Holy Amarnath Cave
In a statement Hoteliers Club said that the delegation was led by Secretary-General Tariq Rashid Ghani who was accompanied by the Gulmarg Chapter of JKHC Farooq Hafiz.
CEO Sonmarg Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Tehsildar Ganderbal Javid Iqbal, SHO Baltal were also present on the occasion.
JKHC expressed happiness over the arrangements made by the administration for the smooth conduct of Yatra.
On the occasion, Farooq Hafiz said JKHC Sonmarg members have kept all the arrangements ready for the best experiences of the yatris to the Holy cave and assured full support to the administration for the successful conduct of the yatra.
Tariq Rashid Ghani said Kashmiris have been wholeheartedly welcoming the yatris for ages and this time also every help and assistance will be given to the yatris for the holy pilgrimage.