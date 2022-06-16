Huge rush at petrol pumps in Kashmir amid rumours of fuel shortage

Srinagar: Long queues of vehicles were seen at petrol pumps across Kashmir waiting for their turn for refilling amid rumours of fuel shortage.
The Divisional administration dispelled rumours of fuel shortage as 'baseless', however, there were unending queues at petrol stations of consumers waiting to get their vehicles refilled.
Hundreds of vehicles were lined up at almost every fuel station, waiting for their turn to be refilled, leading to traffic jams in some parts of the city and elsewhere in Kashmir as well.
The rush for refilling the cars and vehicles began after rumours started circulating on social media that the country is facing a shortage of fuel.
" Government claims that there is no shortage but I found out that from Ganderbal to Srinagar only a few petrol pumps had fuel that too was witnessing a huge rush. I got my turn to refill my car after having to wait for 2 hours," said Ajaz Ahmad a Srinagar resident.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole said that there was no shortage of fuel in Kashmir and that people shouldn’t need heed to ‘baseless’ rumours.
“There is no need to panic as people can go to retail outlets of Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to buy fuel,” he said.
Pole also said that Hindustan Oil Corporation Limited would also have sufficient stock of petrol and diesel by today evening. While claiming that there wouldn't be any problem regarding the availability of fuel, he advised people to purchase fuel as per their needs.
V Satish Kumar, Director (Marketing) of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) also tweeted to allay such rumours. He said, "Dear Customers, This is to assure that product availability at our retail outlets is absolutely normal. There is adequate product availability & supplies to all markets. We request you not to panic. Indian Oil is fully committed to serving at all times. (sic)"
The government on Wednesday said that the production of petrol and diesel is “sufficient” to take care of any demand surge as the dealers across the country have been complaining about a shortage of key transport fuels.