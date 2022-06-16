Huge rush at petrol pumps in Kashmir amid rumours of fuel shortage

Srinagar: Long queues of vehicles were seen at petrol pumps across Kashmir waiting for their turn for refilling amid rumours of fuel shortage.

The Divisional administration dispelled rumours of fuel shortage as 'baseless', however, there were unending queues at petrol stations of consumers waiting to get their vehicles refilled.

Hundreds of vehicles were lined up at almost every fuel station, waiting for their turn to be refilled, leading to traffic jams in some parts of the city and elsewhere in Kashmir as well.