IAL organizes oath ceremony for newly elected office bearers

All newly elected office bearers pronounced their oath in presence of dignitaries including General Manager SIDCO, General Manager DIC, Assistant director MSME, CTO sales tax Pulwama, President Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir, Shahid Kamili and other dignitaries.

Former President of FCIK, Muhammad Ashraf Mir and President, KTMF Muhammad Yaseen Khan was also present in the ceremony.

The newly elected president of the body, Ahanger said his mission as the president of the association would be to make the association and estate visible and work towards the welfare of the industrialists.

“I would like to thank everyone who participated in this year's elections, took their time and voted for candidates. It is my honor and privilege to serve our association, and I would put my time and efforts to make it worthwhile for our estate,” he said.

“Serving as the president would be a challenge, but with the team that has been elected, we will put all efforts to meet the objectives of the body and expectations of the industrialists.”

Meanwhile, President FCIK Shahid Kamili congratulated the newly elected body. He said the IGC Lassipora is the largest industrial estate of J&K and its representation in the industrial sector plays a pivotal role. The democratic process has been adopted and the election has been conducted smoothly and under a conducive atmosphere by the election commission.