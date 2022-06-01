IBM forays into Kashmir

Srinagar: IBM has launched its programme in collaboration with SSM College of Engineering Parihaspora in Kashmir.
As per the statement, Prof Ashok Aima, Prof BL Raina, Dhaval Shah, Dilafrose Qazi, Dr Qazi Shabir Ahmad, Principal and Registrar were present at the time of MOU. SSM College of Engineering in collaboration with IBM is offering undergraduate/ Post Graduate programmes in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning and Data Science for students at their campus.
This will result in students acquiring the in-demand technology skills helping them build a robust careers. IBM and SSM College of Engineering as part of the IBM Innovation Center for Education (ICE) program, will deliver an innovative curriculum integrated with a Learning Management System.
"IBM will also be systematically enabling the institution faculty team on these courses, through teaching the teacher sessions, webinars, seminars and connecting subject matter experts from the industry with students and faculty members. The students will also have access to the online course materials, collaborative learning tools and discussion forums to enhance their knowledge in real-time," the statement reads.