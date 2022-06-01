IBM forays into Kashmir

Srinagar: IBM has launched its programme in collaboration with SSM College of Engineering Parihaspora in Kashmir.

As per the statement, Prof Ashok Aima, Prof BL Raina, Dhaval Shah, Dilafrose Qazi, Dr Qazi Shabir Ahmad, Principal and Registrar were present at the time of MOU. SSM College of Engineering in collaboration with IBM is offering undergraduate/ Post Graduate programmes in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning and Data Science for students at their campus.