ICAI J&K celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, organised Live streaming of the Iconic Week celebration of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM).
According to a statement, it was a Live telecast across 75 major cities of India where Prime minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Iconic Week celebration. On the occasion, PM Modi launched special series of coins of Re 1, 2, 5, 10 and 20 that are also Visually Impaired Friendly.
Chairman, J&K ICAI appreciated the initiatives of Principal Commissioner, CGST Jammu Mahesh Kumar Rustogi. He also urged the public to take a Pledge to plant a tree in this season for the health of our planet and all living creatures.
Vice-Chairman CA Vikas Purdhani, Secretary CA Vineet Kohli, Treasurer CA. Ayush Sawhney and Executive Committee Member CA. Sourav Pargal, along with other members, actively participated in making the event successful.