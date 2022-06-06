ICAI J&K celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, organised Live streaming of the Iconic Week celebration of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM).

According to a statement, it was a Live telecast across 75 major cities of India where Prime minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Iconic Week celebration. On the occasion, PM Modi launched special series of coins of Re 1, 2, 5, 10 and 20 that are also Visually Impaired Friendly.