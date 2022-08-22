IIT Startups India To Host Accelerator Virtual Meetup

Cohort8 has the distinction of having 2 batches in India, with a short-batch of 9 startups concluded recently with their Demoday on July 29 which saw the participation of more than 200 Angel Investors, VCs, Family Offices, Industry Representatives, Corporate and the Media from across the globe.

The startups came from across the country, with specialties including AI/ML, Mobility, Enterprise Tech, Health, FinTech, Edtech, Agritech etc.

These Ventures were selected through a multi-step process that included expert review, virtual pitches and bootcamps. A shortlisted group of startups were put through 2 rounds of interviews from which 21 Startups were selected. This group was then broken down into 2 batches.

The Accelerator Program consisted of a 16-week series of workshops on various topics by experts followed by weekly demos and mock pitches. These form just about 15 per cent - the crème de la crème - of all applicants who qualified for this programme. Over 160 startups from India had applied for the India Cohort8.